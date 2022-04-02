Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane district sees decline in TB cases with area becoming green zone

Testing for tuberculosis being carried out in Thane. Thane district has seen a decline in TB cases with the area turning from red zone to green zone. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 06:56 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

Thane district has seen a decline in tuberculosis (TB) cases with the district now in the green zone from its previous red zone.

Following the State Health Department’s analysis related to screening and treatment of TB, Thane District’s rural areas were declared to be in the red zone due to poor performances related to TB awareness in February this year. The cases saw a decline after various campaigns and awareness programmes.

In 2020, rural areas of Thane district recorded 2,162 TB cases whereas in 2019, it was 3,525. The pandemic diverted the focus from TB to Covid. Moreover, as the symptoms were similar, fewer people came forward to test for TB.

“Due to the lockdown and Covid protocols, it was difficult to reach out to those who were undergoing TB treatment in rural areas of the district. Despite being part of the green zone, we are continuing with our awareness campaigns. Next week, in a joint effort with private hospitals and our volunteers, screening and testing for TB will be undertaken in Bhiwandi. Those who have been detected with TB will also be guided regarding availability of free medications and treatments with the government,” said Dr AS Munjal, district medical officer for TB, Thane rural.

The rural areas were declared to be a part of the red zone as there was no screening or testing for TB conducted on a regular basis, and hidden patients existed. Now that the Zilla Parishad has encouraged door-to-door screening and awareness through various medical camps, the rural areas are a part of the green zone.

