Thane district sees overall decline in positive Covid cases

The Thane district has seen an overall decline in the number of positive cases. The daily active cases have come down to 3,600 from 4,000 earlier in the month.

In the rural areas, the daily positive cases have reduced to below 30. Similarly, overall civic bodies in the district have witnessed less than 50 cases each. In this week, Thane Municipal Corporation has also recorded hardly 30 positive cases on a daily basis.

In the first week of September, the city witnessed a weekly average of less than 55 cases. Now, the weekly average has become less than 45 cases. Despite an increase in testing to around 3,000 on some days this week, the case average has remained consistent.

“This has been a relief as the third wave is not lurking. Though, we have all the preparations in place for a probable third wave. It could be the increased vaccination and awareness that has caused the decrease in cases across the city despite relaxation in lockdown rules and festival season going on. We are looking at providing as many as possible with the first shot of vaccination at the earliest,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

Meanwhile, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation within Thane district have witnessed less than 10 cases daily this week. The rural areas of the city have witnessed an average of 29.4 cases this week.

“There are various factors like vaccination, increased awareness and availability of medical facilities that have caused the decline in positive cases. However, this should not be a sign to let our guards down as one needs to be more careful in the upcoming festive season and follow Covid protocols to delay the third wave further,” said Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane Zilla Parishad.