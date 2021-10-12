Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate
mumbai news

Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate

Assistant conservator of forests in charge of Murbad and Thane range caught red-handed accepting bribe; during a search, an additional amount of ₹12.46 lakh in cash was also found from the arrested officer’s office
Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 5.30 lakh from his subordinate in Thane. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:22 PM IST
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 5.30 lakh from his subordinate.

According to ACB officials, the accused, Baliram Kolekar (57), is an assistant conservator of forests in charge of the Murbad and Thane range. The complainant is a Class II officer working under him, and looks after the Tokawade area in the Murbad taluka in Thane district.

“The State government had sanctioned two tranches of funds for the complainant’s area for the last two financial years, and Kolekar was demanding a total of 6.22 lakh in exchange for releasing the funds,” an ACB officer said.

The complainant approached the ACB last month to complain against Kolekar, and after verifying the complainant’s claims, the ACB set a trap. Kolekar was allegedly caught red handed while accepting 5.30 lakh from the complainant at his Naupada office on Monday. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“During a search of Kolekar’s office, we have found and seized an additional amount of 12.46 lakh in cash. Inquiries into this aspect are under way,” the officer said.

