Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5.30 lakh from his subordinate.

According to ACB officials, the accused, Baliram Kolekar (57), is an assistant conservator of forests in charge of the Murbad and Thane range. The complainant is a Class II officer working under him, and looks after the Tokawade area in the Murbad taluka in Thane district.

“The State government had sanctioned two tranches of funds for the complainant’s area for the last two financial years, and Kolekar was demanding a total of ₹6.22 lakh in exchange for releasing the funds,” an ACB officer said.

The complainant approached the ACB last month to complain against Kolekar, and after verifying the complainant’s claims, the ACB set a trap. Kolekar was allegedly caught red handed while accepting ₹5.30 lakh from the complainant at his Naupada office on Monday. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“During a search of Kolekar’s office, we have found and seized an additional amount of ₹12.46 lakh in cash. Inquiries into this aspect are under way,” the officer said.