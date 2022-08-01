Thane girl, who scored 81.60% in SSC despite battling cancer, dead

Divya Pavale, who scored 81.60% despite battling cancer during her SSC exams this year, passed away on Monday evening. Pavale was a student of Saraswati Secondary School, Naupada, Thane, and was undergoing chemotherapy even a few days before her practical exams.

Pavale was a resident of Majiwada and was undergoing treatment for T-cell lymphoma cancer, a rare disorder.

“She was a happy-go-lucky girl who despite her illness continued to smile. She was undergoing a difficult phase over the last few days and passed away on Monday evening,” said Surendra Dighe, trustee, Saraswati Secondary School.

She was diagnosed with cancer in April 2021 and required 14 blood transfusions, 15 white blood cells transfusions, and five chemotherapy treatments.

She had not attended school in the entire academic year and completed all her treatments by January end. “With just a few days before the exam, she started studying and her teachers helped her a lot. She was confident of attempting the exam as the time table pointed out two days of leave between most subjects. She found that time enough to prepare. Divya managed to attend the first few days of the exam but contracted Herpes and yet wrote her last three exams in that condition,” said Eknath Pavale, Divya’s father.

