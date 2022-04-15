Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured
mumbai news

Thane man detained for shooting five rounds at home, none injured

A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening, for shooting five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons; no one was injured
A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, has been detained by police for shooting five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons. None was injured in the firing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 10:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A 51-year-old resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, who shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his own wife and three sons, has been detained by Kapurbawdi Police station on Friday evening. None of the family members was injured in the incident. The man, identified as Rajesh Sharma, was drunk at the time of the incident.

The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officers, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything. Therefore, they used to have arguments most of the time.

An officer from Kapurbawdi police station said, “On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same. In anger, he fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house. None of them got injured although we have detained him. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Arms Act. Further recording of statements is going on. “

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP