Thane man held for sexually assaulting 13-year-old daughter

Shahapur police in Thane arrested a 45-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his teenage daughter repeatedly over the past eight months. The 13-year-old survivor has told the police that she also got pregnant and had a miscarriage last month.

According to the police, the accused and his wife separated in January, following which the man and his daughter started staying in Shahapur, while the girl’s mother and younger sister began residing started staying in Khardi in Thane district.

Earlier this month, some of the accused’s neighbours contacted the girl’s mother and told her that they had noticed that the girl was unwell and in great pain in October. The mother immediately called her up and found out about her pregnancy. The girl told her mother that she had lost the child owing to lack of any medical care, said the police.

“When the girl’s mother went to meet her, the teen told her that her father had been sexually assaulting her since February,” said inspector Rajkumar Upase from Shahapur police station.

The horrified mother took the girl with her to her house and on Tuesday approached Khardi police, where a first information report (FIR) was registered against the accused. The FIR was transferred to Shahapur police late on Tuesday night as the offence occurred in their jurisdiction.

“We immediately picked up the accused for inquiry and subsequently placed him under arrest on Wednesday morning. We have charged him for rape under the Indian Penal Code as well as under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He has been remanded in police custody till Saturday,” Upase said.

The police are interrogating the accused based on the statement given by her, officers said.

Meanwhile, the girl has been admitted to a government hospital.

