Thane Mayor says corrupt TMC employees hand in glove with unruly hawkers

Mayor of Thane district in Maharashtra, Naresh Mhaske said he has proof that contract workers appointed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to act against unruly hawkers in the city were corrupt and compromised. Several Thane corporators, too, agreed that corruption was the root cause behind the hawkers’ menace in the city.

“I can give proof that the contract workers appointed by the TMC are on the payrolls of hawkers. Most of the hawkers are from outside the city...,” Mhaske said.

The discussion on the irregularities in management of hawkers went on for over eight hours on Monday following the last-month attack, by hawkers, on assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) Kalpita Pingle, when she was on an anti-encroachment drive.

Mhaske said that 99% of hawkers in Thane were from outside the city since only 250 of them submitted their address proofs during the registration drive.

Corporators from all political parties sought a permanent solution to the hawkers’ menace in the city through speedy implementation of the hawkers’ police and dissolution of the existing hawkers’ committee.

Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan made a similar point and said, “Most of those appointed on contract to demolish unauthorised structures put up by hawkers collect bribes from them and allow them to conduct business illegally, leading to an increase in the number of hawkers on the road. There is also a delay in implementing the hawkers’ policy,” he said.

Shiv Sena corporator Vikas Repale added, “The hawkers are alerted well in advance about any anti-encroachment drive by some corporation employees, who are hands in glove with them.”

Mayor Mhaske said he had directed officials to remove all the hawkers obstructing the roads and footpaths in the city irrespective of the structures being old or new. The general body also passed a resolution to fast track the case against the hawker, who attacked Pingle.