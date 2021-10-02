Thane Municipal Corporation targets 100% vaccination against Covid with both doses by March 2022

THANEAround 38.82% increase has been noted in the vaccination drive within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in September. The continuous supply of vaccine doses and the increased number of centres in different parts of the city has led to more people being vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. TMC expects to fully vaccinate the entire population by March 2022.

“Currently, we are trying to vaccinate as many as possible, and on some days we have vaccinated 30,000 as well. However, on an average, if we are able to vaccinate around 20,000 daily, then we are hoping that by March 2022, we can vaccinate the entire population with both doses of the vaccine. However, the supply of the vaccine doses should continue to be the same as of now,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

TMC has vaccinated 13.89 lakh beneficiaries with at least the first dose of vaccination till now. From among this, 31% are fully vaccinated. Whereas till September 1, only 47.90% were given at least the first dose and 18.70% were fully vaccinated. Until August 20, only 15% were fully vaccinated. The figure has doubled within a month.

Overall, around 77% of the eligible population has been vaccinated within Thane city with at least the first dose till now.

Thane Municipal Corporation had planned a massive vaccination drive on Saturday. With around 35,000 vaccinations planned across the city, a massive 10,000 vaccination was scheduled in Diva itself. As a part of this drive, thousands gathered at the vaccination centre at Agasan Road.

“Diva has a huge population of labourers and working class. Hence, we organised a special drive on national holiday. This will be convenient for all to attend. We are catering to different sections of the society to get vaccinated at the earliest. This is a part of our motive to vaccinate 100% of the population at the earliest,” said Naresh Mhaske, Thane mayor.