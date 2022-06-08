Thane Municipal Corporation women security guards oppose dress code for PT sessions

The security department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued a circular of mandatory Physical Training (PT) for its entire security staff.

This ‘seemingly well-intended’ circular, though, has enraged the women security guards as it has made it mandatory for all including the women to wear khaki shorts and white vest for the PT sessions. Refusing to follow the dress code, the women have appealed to the higher authorities to change the dress code as most of them are not comfortable wearing shorts or a white half-sleeved vest at the workplace.

While the circular has made the dress code compulsory for everyone sighting ‘equality’, the women guards now want the higher authorities to change it to the earlier dress code of T-shirt and track pants.

There are 83 women security guards in the TMC security department. Apart from this, there are those who provide security on contract basis to the civic properties.

The circular, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, stated, “For the physical and mental well-being of the security force, a physical training and parade session will be organised every Saturday at 6.45am at the TMC headquarters. The dress code for PT will be khaki shorts, white vest, canvas shoes and khaki socks. The sessions will be held on the first floor lobby of the TMC headquarters in Panchpakhadi. To maintain uniformity and equality, the dress code should be strictly abided by. No other dress code including track pants or T-shirt will be permitted.”

The circular was issued on June 3. On Wednesday, some of the women guards went to meet the concerned authorities to remove the dress code for women.

A woman guard who refused to be named said, “We had PT sessions earlier also, until February 12, after which it was discontinued for some reason. Earlier, we had T-shirt and track pants for the sessions that we were comfortable in. However, the present dress code is khaki shorts and white vest which is more of men’s uniform. Most of us are not comfortable wearing shots in TMC office and should be allowed to wear track pants. So we did not attend the first session. We have appealed to the higher authorities to scrap the mandatory dress code.”

An officer from the security department denied that there was any compulsion. “The order was for the June 4 session, which was cancelled. We get uniforms from the corporation that we give our guards to wear. The shorts and vest were the only uniforms and accordingly the circular was issued. The dress code in the circular will be rectified for further sessions.”

GG Godepure, deputy municipal commissioner, security, said, “It has come to my notice that a circular making the said dress code mandatory is being issued. I have not seen the circular but will call the concerned official to discuss the issue. We cannot impose such a dress code on our women employees and we will do the needful.”

