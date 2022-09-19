Thane police arrest man for stealing cars, selling them as scrap

A 34-year-old history sheeter was arrested for allegedly selling stolen cars to potential buyers and scrap dealers. The police said five thefts including a cheating case were registered against him at various police stations in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mulund and Govandi.

The police said the accused has been identified as Parvez Iqbal Sayyed, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai while he originally hails from Hubli in Karnataka. He has two wives and two children.

Uttam Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector, Kapurbawdi police station, Thane, said, “Following an increasing number of car thefts in Thane police commissionerate, we formed a special team to investigate. The accused either broke the locks of cars and stole them or took them on hire. He used to pay the rent for two to three months and later change his mobile number, flee with the cars and sell them. He used to tell the buyer that the documents of the car would be provided later.”

He also gave away some of the cars in scrap. Sonawane added, “The theft of a Ciaz car was lodged with us. We activated all the informants in the city and came to know that Sayyed was actively involved in these thefts. We started looking for him in Thane, Kalyan, Satara, Kolhapur and Hubli. He was finally traced in Karnataka.”

During interrogation, he revealed that scrap dealer Fayyaz Ahmad Mohibul Haque helped him in the operations. The police found him in Kurla and he agreed that he bought the stolen vehicles from Sayyed.

“We seized six cars and six engines from six different cars and also their scrap to the tune of ₹21 lakh and arrested the scrap dealer.”