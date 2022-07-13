Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises

The heavy downpour in Thane’s Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said.

According to the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation (KBMC) the water level has reached 16.2 m, while the warning level is 16.5 m.

“The water level in Ulhas River is rising which is why we have told the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain alert. The danger level for Ulhas River is 17.5 m. Once the warning level is crossed, which is 16.5 m, we will start shifting the residents. Right now, our team is on ground spreading awareness among the residents and pedestrians to be safe,” said Yogesh Godase, chief officer, KBMC.

The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.

“A team with mike in autorickshaw is taking rounds across the city where flooding is reported usually. There are people who visit the river during heavy downpour, we are not allowing them and are taking action on the spot,” said Godase.

Last year, around 300 people were rescued from slum areas and a total population of 40,000 was affected due to the flooding. Areas like Mohanand Nagar, Shaninagar, Hendre pada, Rameshwadi, Dube Baug, Barage road in Badlapur (West) and Kharvai and other low-lying areas near Ulhas River in Badlapur (East) saw severe flooding.

In 2019, the Mahalaxmi express was stuck on the railway track leaving passengers stranded due to flooding in Ulhas River.

“We have received warning from the civic body to not wander outside and also be prepared in case of flooding to shift to a safer place. This is the situation in Badlapur every year. I have not sent my child to school today,” said Manoj Patil, 35, a resident of Dube Baug, Badlapur.

