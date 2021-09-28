Thane resident mistakenly given anti-rabies vaccine

In yet another bizarre incident related to Covid-19 vaccination in Thane city, a Kalwa resident, who went to get the vaccine at a healthcare centre, was mistakenly administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) instead. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) suspended the doctor and nurse of that centre. The corporation informed that the said person who was administered anti-rabies vaccine is stable.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “The concerned patient Rajkumar Yadav, had gone to enquire about Covishield vaccine at the Atkoneshwar Nagar primary health care centre in Kalwa East. The medical officer in-charge of the centre, Dr Rakhi Tawade, gave him case papers for Covishield vaccine and asked him to wait in the queue.”

The primary healthcare centre caters to all other healthcare ailments of the Atkoneshwar and nearby slums. Apart from Covid, it also administers other vaccines.

Malvi added, “Yadav mistakenly went and sat in a queue meant for ARV. When his turn came to get the shot, the concerned nurse Kirti Rayat, did not check his case papers or inform him about the vaccine dose administered. She assumed he was there for ARV and gave jabbed him with the same. It was the responsibility of the nurse and the medical officer to inform the patient about the vaccine being administered and to check the case papers before giving any vaccine.”

Malvi informed that such negligence in any of its healthcare centre will not be tolerated. “We have suspended both Rayat who did not check the case papers and Tawade under whom monitoring and supervision of the said incident took place, for endangering the life of a patient. Yadav’s condition is stable and we have being monitoring his health.”

A source from TMC said, “After taking the vaccine, Yadav went and inquire with the nurse which vaccine was he administered after getting jabbed. The nurse told him it was anti-rabies vaccine, following which he panicked and said he was supposed to get Covishield vaccine. He demanded an explanation, following which an inquiry was held.”

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske added that the centre is in a slum where most beneficiaries are uneducated and it was duty of the medical staff to guide them. Mhaske said, “I came to know about the incident and immediately gave directives to inquire and take action against the staff responsible. We agree that the person sat in wrong queue, however, the staff should inform each and every person what vaccine is being administered before the jab.”

TMC is not new to such goof ups, as in the month of August several vaccine doses went missing from one of its vaccine centres in Kausa, Mumbra and were found at a hair transplant clinic. In May few celebrities were jabbed out of turn while incidents of a woman being jabbed thrice on the same day and a senior citizen being given a certificate without being jabbed had taken place.

Rajkumar Yadav, 45, said that he had recently undergone a surgery on his lower back and so had gone to inquire if he can get the Covid vaccine. He claimed he was jabbed on both the arms. He said, “I have weakness and pain in my arm now. I recently underwent a surgery for my back and went to the centre to enquire about the dose. The doctor said I can take the vaccine and gave me the case papers. As I was unable to stand due to the operation, one person from the hospital told me to go and take a seat in one of the rooms.”

The nurse, he claimed, jabbed him in both the arms, which made him suspicious so he asked her what dose was he injected. “She did not ask me to show any papers or asked what dose I was there for. I was shocked to hear that they gave me anti-rabies vaccine when I was not bitten by a dog. I went to local corporator and narrated my ordeal.”