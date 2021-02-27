Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols
mumbai news

Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols

Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)

Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols.

Moreover, the crowd at streetside food joints and tea stalls continue as no action is being taken. The TMC claims that they are vigilant towards both hotels and roadside eateries and those flouting social distancing rules are either fined or served notice.

Raghunath Rai, secretary, Thane Hotels Association, said, “The lockdown has impacted our business a lot. We have faced huge losses. The rentals are also high. Now, we have to follow the 50 per cent seating only rule. Even in that, hardly 40 per cent people visit hotels or opt for take-aways. Many have reduced the number of staff. We are not able to maintain the business as well as it was earlier.”

Since the sudden spike in the number of cases recently, TMC has increased its vigilance and sealed a few restaurants and bars this week. “We keep an eye on all food joints and establishments. Everyone has to strictly follow protocols. This week, we have sealed 10 hotels, bars and one wine shop for crowding. People also prefer streetside eateries or food joints. If we find anyone flouting rules, such establishments will also be sealed immediately,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

Just like hotel owners who are upset with the losses incurred, small-time eateries and street food joints are also struggling to make ends meet. “As fewer people move out, unlike before, there is hardly any business. Earlier, people used to gather at tea stalls and have small conversations during evening hours over tea. Nowadays, hardly anyone turns up and even if they do, most come alone. This has been affecting business,” said Lakkhan Trivedi, a tea stall owner near Panchpakhadi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP