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Thane van crash: Cement mixer driver held; RTO warns against unauthorised travel

Thane van crash: Cement mixer driver held; RTO warns against unauthorised travel

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:55 am IST
PTI |
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Thane, Police have arrested the driver of a cement mixer truck involved in the collision with an overcrowded van that claimed 11 lives in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials on Tuesday said and appealed to the public not to travel in unauthorised vehicles.

Thane van crash: Cement mixer driver held; RTO warns against unauthorised travel

The van, which provides shuttle taxi services to locals, was heading to Murbad from Kalyan when it collided head-on with the transit mixer coming from the opposite direction on the newly constructed bridge over the Ulhas river on Monday morning.

All 11 occupants of the van, including the driver and three women, were killed, the officials said.

Kamlesh Yadav , a resident of Mumbai who was driving the cement mixer, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Lad said.

Ten bodies have been handed over to relatives, while the family of another victim is expected to arrive from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Surprise checks are carried out not only on main roads but also on bypass routes, where such illegal activities are often reported, he said.

School buses are also being regularly inspected to ensure student safety, and strict action is taken against management if violations are found, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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