Water supply in the city will be restored on April 23 as the water tunnel in Thane, which was allegedly damaged by a developer, is likely to be fully operational in the next few days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said. Citizens have been facing a 15% water cut since March 31.

BMC completes tunnel repairs; Mumbai’s water supply to be restored on April 23

The civic body, in a press statement on Tuesday, said the water supply project department had completed repair work on the tunnel within 18 days against the previously announced 30 days. Additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu visited the site on April 13 to oversee the repairs.

The BMC supplies 3,950 MLD (million litres per day) potable water to Mumbai from its sources at the Vaitarna and Bhatsa basins in Thane. About 75% of the water reaches the purification centre at Bhandup complex through a 15-km water tunnel which has a diameter of 5,500 mm and a depth of around 125 metres.

On November 8, 2022, while digging for a borewell at Thane’s Wagle Industrial Estate, the developer allegedly punctured the tunnel. Close to five months later, on March 31, the BMC shut the tunnel to plug the leak and declared a 15% water cut in the city.

Before taking up repair work, civic officials said, water was diverted to the Bhandup complex through alternative old water channels. The dome and shafts at Bhandup and Kapurbawdi were then cut, and the tunnel was inspected. Workers had to get inside the tunnel and using special grouting, the damaged portion was repaired, the officials added.

The water engineering department will start the necessary storm water systems from April 19, and the water supply will be restored in the next three to four days.