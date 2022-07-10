Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house

A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad’s residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader’s bungalow. The thief entered the flat, which had been closed for years, through the bathroom window around 6 am.

A case of house break-in based on the statement given by a relative of the house owner has been registered at Matunga police station. “Police have been scrutinising the CCTV footage to trace the thief,” said senior inspector Deepak Chavan.