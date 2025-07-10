MUMBAI: Three years ago, Nagji Patel, stole ₹10 lakh in cash from a steel trading firm he worked at in south Mumbai. As he evaded the police, Patel brutally murdered an old rival in Rajasthan, and was briefly arrested but got out on bail through his contacts. Since then, the police chased him through Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara where they finally nabbed Patel on July 8. Thief, murderer, caught after evading police for three years

According to the police, in 2022, Patel, 37, stole the ₹10 lakh from his employer Parasmal Jain, to settle his brother’s loans. While on the run, Patel fled to Rajasthan and allegedly killed an old rival who had apparently murdered his brother-in-law.

The Rajasthan police then put a bounty on his head and Patel was arrested. The police said that three months later, he used his connections and money to get out on bail and escaped the police again.

When the police reached out to Jain in search for clues about the accused’s whereabouts, Jain, who had filed the initial complaint against Patel, told the police that after coming out of jail, the accused called him up, threatened him and said that he had killed his old rival and was not afraid of anyone, said an officer from the DB Marg Police.

The police continued their search for the accused through a phone number that allegedly belonged to Patel. They followed him to Delhi, to Rajasthan, to Gujarat, and finally to Vadodara, but every time the police failed to catch him. “We decided to wait in Vadodara, and when he returned we finally arrested him,” said a police officer.

The police added that they have custody of the accused till July 10, when the court will hear the matter.