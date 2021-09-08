Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thief steals Rs50,000 from shop near Mumbai after gorging on gulab jamuns
mumbai news

Thief steals Rs50,000 from shop near Mumbai after gorging on gulab jamuns

The thief took away Rs50,000 in cash and coins hidden inside a secret compartment. He also ate gulab jamuns from a can in the shelf
By Ram Parmar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The owner shows the half-finished can of gulab jamuns that the thief ate from before stealing Rs50,000. Virar police have seized the can for forensic analysis. (HT)

An unknown burglar entered Chamunda medical shop at Kumbharpada in Chandansar, Virar (East) early on Tuesday and fled with 50,000 kept inside a drawer after relishing gulab jamuns from a can in the shelf. He also took away a few packets of farsan and biscuits from the shop.

The thief entered the shop by twisting the iron grills. However, the CCTV cameras inside the shop recorded the act and Virar police have seized the can for finger print investigation and forensic analysis.

“We have registered a case of house trespass and robbery and are investigating further,” said a Virar police officer.

The thief took away the cash and coins hidden inside a secret compartment in the drawers. Thus, the police are not ruling out the possibilities of this being an insider’s job.

“While leaving the shop, the thief also left the refrigerator, containing medicines and injections to be maintained at low temperatures, open. The owner said the drugs did not get spoiled,” said the officer.

