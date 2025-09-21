Search
Sept 21, 2025
Three booked for cheating MP-based trader

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 07:16 am IST

Mumbai police have booked three unidentified individuals for cheating an exporter of ₹41 lakh by promising gold at a discounted rate.

Mumbai: The Powai police have booked three unidentified persons for allegedly cheating an Indore-based exporter of 41 lakh after promising him gold at a cheap rate.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the police, 48-year-old Piyush Gupta, a garment exporter, was contacted by his Mumbai-based friend who told him that he knew some people who wanted to sell gold at a 10% discount compared to the prevailing market rate.Gupta was later introduced to Amit Jain, who called him to Saki Vihar in Powai on September 12.

“When Gupta met Amit Jain with two accomplices, they said they had gold in their bag and took possession of his cash bag. Then, a numberless Toyota Innova appeared at the spot and the occupants of the car started beating the person who was holding the cash bag and took him away,” said a police officer.

Jain and his accomplices then told the Gupta it was a police raid and they would return his bag with cash soon. Lantern Gupta found their phones switched off and realised he had been cheated.

“We have registered an offence under section 318 (cheating) of the BNS and are searching for the accused,” said the officer.

