Three dogs die in Powai as an unknown person feeds poisonous food to them

MUMBAI: The Parksite police have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly feeding poisonous food to four stray dogs at the society gate in Powai which resulted in the killing of three of them. HT Image

A woman from the society alerted the police about the poisoning incident, but by the time the officers reached the spot, one dog had died. The police rushed all four dogs to a veterinary hospital in Parel where two more dogs were declared dead, and the fourth one is still undergoing treatment.

“We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the unknown man. There are no CCTV cameras installed in the building where the incident occurred, but we are checking the footage of the neighbouring buildings and also enquiring with people to get clues about the perpetrator of the crime,” said senior inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Park Site police station.

According to the police, the complainant is Treeja Tekekara, 35, a fashion designer by profession who lives in Venus Society in Suncity Complex in Powai. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when she saw from her window that an unknown person was feeding food from a box to four dogs near the gate. After a few minutes, the building security guard, Saurabh Yadav called the complainant and informed her that the dogs had become restless after eating the food.

After the complainant reached the spot, she found that one female dog had been motionless and on checking she found her dead. She then put another female dog in an auto and took her to a private hospital as she was feeling discomfort, but the hospital was closed. She returned to the building and saw one more dog panting in a restless state under the car. She then dialled 100 and alerted the police. A police vehicle soon reached the spot and rushed all four dogs to the veterinary hospital in Parel.

“All three dogs died and one male dog has been admitted for treatment at the Parel Medical College, Mumbai. The dog may have been fed poisonous food by the stranger. So those dogs have died after eating it,” said the complainant, adding that she had learnt that four more dogs had died in the neighbourhood.