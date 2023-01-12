Three men arrested for robbing TV producer’s house

Mumbai: On Sunday, robbers struck at the house of television producer-director Santosh Gupta and made away with cash and jewellery worth ₹40 lakh. By Wednesday, the police had arrested three men in connection with this case, and as it turns out, one of the accused who hatched the robbery plan, worked as a contractor for Gupta. And the other two accused worked on television studio sets.

The accused contractor is Sarvesh Sharam (45), and his two accomplices are Mushtaqeem Shaikh, (28) and Divesh Sawasiya (31), said Bangur Nagar police. The former was arrested on Wednesday, and the latter two on Tuesday night.

According to police, as Sharam had worked for Gupta, both on TV sets and at home, he was aware that the producer kept money at his residence. He also knew the location of the safe and when the domestic help, Vikas Chaudhary, will be alone in the house (Dhiraj Residency near Oshiwara Depot).

With all this information the three decided to carry out their plan on Sunday. They struck at around 1.28 pm, when Gupta was out on work. Seeing the two masked men enter the house, Chaudhary called Gupta and tried to alert him about it.

Then the duo caught hold of the Chaudhary and, bound him at gun point. The men then broke the door of the bedroom and grabbed cash and valuables from the cupboard and fled.

The police said that the robbery was reported on Sunday and they began to investigate by scanning footages from the CCTV cameras installed in the building and in the vicinity.

As the two robbers were masked, the police could not identify them. However, following the two-wheeler, which the two accused had used, on CCTV footages, they traced them to a nearby shop, where they had purchased the masks.

“The two were caught on camera without masks and wearing different clothes. Through the two arrested men, we learnt that the plan was hatched by Sharam,” said a police officer.

