Three of family, including infant, die as car rams into tanker

Mumbai: Three members of a family, including an infant and an elderly person, were killed and four injured after reportedly a car crashed into a container truck near Kasa on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Naurottam Rathod, 65, Ketan Rathod, 32, and Aarvi Dipesh Rathod, 1.

The incident happened at 2pm when seven members of the family, including two children, were on their way to Bhilad in Gujarat to attend a function.

Balasaheb Patil, superintendent of police, Palghar district, said that the Nalasopara residents were travelling on the north-bound road. Dipesh Rathod, who was driving the car, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a container truck.

“While three people died on the spot, four others were severely injured,” Patil added. Dipesh Rathod, 35, Tejal Dipesh Rathod, 32, Madhu Naurottam Rathod, 58, and Snehal Dipesh Rathod, 2, were injured in the mishap. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Kasa police were in the process of registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, the official said. The police are also trying to find out whether the seven had fastened their seat belts.

Meanwhile, the data from the traffic police revealed that since January 2022 to December 2022, more than 200 crashes were reported on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and 65 people have lost their lives, including former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.