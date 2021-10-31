Three of family kill themselves in Vashi

A family of three, all three senior citizens, died by suicide in Vashi on Saturday, police said. According to the police, the three were struggling financially owing to a long, legal battle against their relatives and police. “We got a call on Saturday morning about three people from a family being in distress. We rushed them to a nearby hospital where they died one after the other through the day. No suicide note was found in the flat. In the statement, the son told us that they had consumed poison due to financial issues ,” Vashi police station senior inspector Pramod Todarmal said.

The family had been fighting against their relative in court, whom they alleged owed them money. Alleging no action from the police against the relative, the family had threatened to kill themselves in 2012, following which the family was summoned by Vashi police. The family started a legal battle against the then officers from Vashi police station and also the Navi Mumbai police commissioner.

According to a doctor, the family seemed to have consumed some tablets and a chemical analysis will further give clarity on what exactly was consumed.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sanjivini: 011-24311918