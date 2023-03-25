PANVEL

Three year reforestation transforms biodiversity at Taloja Hill forest

A barren patch of Taloja Hill is now brimming with greenery and wildlife thanks to a three year reforestation drive by local NGOs with the help of the State Forest Department’s Alibaug unit and the local community.

iNaturewatch Foundation had taken up the project during the Covid pandemic in the year 2000 at sector 35G in Kharghar. It has now released a pocket guide to Taloja Hill Forest. The guide was released by Bittu Sahgal, president of BNHS on Friday.

The Taloja Hill Forest pocket guide shows several mammals, including Indian Hare and grey mongoose, reptiles such as Russell’s viper and checkered keelback, apart from butterflies and insects in the region.

Commending the project, Sahgal said, “This project success is as a shining example of community endeavour. The iNaturewatch initiated should be emulated in all pockets of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to collectively make a huge difference to the biodiversity.”

Speaking on the success of the project, Dr V Subhalaxmi, founder of iNaturewatch said, “There has been a dramatic rise in the species of plants from 38 to 172, insects from 39 to 89, birds from 39 to 89 and amphibians from 9 to 22 thanks to the collective efforts.”

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hill and Wetlands forum which supported the project informed, “Workers and volunteers planted over 8,000 saplings during the pandemic for the project which received the support of CSR funds from DCB. This is just a small step towards improving the ecosystem.”

Said NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar, “The project stands as an eye-opener for those who are hell bent on destroying nature under the guise of development. NatConnect has called upon Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), CIDCO and the Forest department to rejuvenate the quarried areas of Parsik Hill on the lines of reforestation of Taloja Hill and rejuvenate the glorious greenery for which the stretch was known three decades ago.”

