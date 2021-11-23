Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger kills woman in Gadchiroli

The 60-year-old woman was attacked by the tiger when she had gone to the forest to collect fodder for cattle
The tiger attacked the woman and tried to drag her into the jungle (WII Dehradun)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 10:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Nagpur In another incident of man-animal conflict, a tiger killed a woman in the tribal district of Gadchiroli district on Tuesday.

According to reports, a 60-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a tiger in Churchura village of Porla forest range under Armori tehsil in Gadchiroli district on Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened when the victim, Indira Atram, had gone to the jungle along with other women of the village to collect fodder for cattle.

When the women were cutting grass, the big cat attacked Atram and tried to drag her into the jungle. Other women accompanying her started shouting and somehow managed to bring her out of the forest. But Atram succumbed to her injuries.

Kishore Mankar, the conservator of forests, Gadchiroli, informed that her body has been sent for a post mortem. The forest department will also provide the necessary compensation to the family members.

On November 20, a tigress mauled and killed a forest guard in Tadoba tiger project near Armori in the neighbouring Chandrapur district. The incident occurred when Swati Dhumane (38), the forest guard, was supervising the routine work of daily wage workers in Kolar area of the reserve forest. The tigress pounced on Swati and dragged her inside the jungle. Later, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15 lakh compensation to Swati’s family and a job for her husband Sandeep Sonkamble.

