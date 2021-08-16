Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Time to save young generation from power hungry people: Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The MNS is known for its tirade and violence against North Indians that started in February 2008. (HT File)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that the need of the hour is to “save” the young generation from “power hungry people” who are spreading hatred in the society.

On Independence Day, Thackeray, in a post on Facebook, said that in the past seven decades, the country has seen progress, but it has not been uniform in all the states, leading to an unbalanced growth that has created other issues for the country.

The MNS is known for its tirade and violence against North Indians that started in February 2008.

In an indirect reference to the caste politics and unease over the demand for quotas for Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Thackeray said that the dreams of the youth must not fall victims to such hatred. “The dreams of this young generation should not become victims of the hateful propaganda going on at all levels in the country and in our state. On the contrary, one must create an atmosphere that will empower them to stand against the rulers who spread social hatred and raise the slogan of ‘Satyamev Jayate’,” he said.

Thackeray, in the social media post, said that since independence, the country has made “spectacular progress” in various fields. “[But] have all the states benefitted from this growth? Unfortunately, the answer is no. The unbalanced growth and development has created several issues for the country. Massive rise in population, challenges in the agriculture sector, stress on industries, service sector, lack of coordination between education and job opportunities and the issue of migration — for all these issues, we need solutions, by keeping the country first,” he said.

