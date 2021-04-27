TISS to give extra time to complete academic work to students affected by Covid

Taking into consideration the current situation, the management of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has reached out to all their first-year students and given them a concession on completion of fieldwork, examination and project submission. This concession, said authorities, is only for students affected by Covid-19.

“We are fully cognisant of some serious challenges that some of you are currently facing, and would like to accommodate such situations, as much as possible, keeping in mind your overall academic interests,” said a statement signed by dean of academic affairs PK Shajahan.

Through its statement, the institute has urged students to try and complete their academic work within the scheduled time, especially those who are capable to do so. It further states that students who cannot complete their semester requirements before May 25 are requested to inform their course heads, while those with serious limitations in completing the required academic work by May can do so by June 15 and after careful assessment of the cases may be granted concession in regular submission of work.

“Any submission or completion of academic work after June 15 will be accepted on a strictly case to case basis with due documentation...on successful completion of and assessments, the student will be allowed to move to the next semester. It is to be noted that in such cases, students will have to meet the academic requirements of the new semester in addition to the pending completions,” said the statement.

In case of courses with compulsory field work and internships, necessary steps will be taken by the dean or program coordinators in the future, said Shajahan.