Titwala resident murders wife, stuffs body in drum

Mumbai The Titwala police on Monday arrested a man who had strangled his wife with a nylon rope on Sunday, stuffed the body in a drum and dumped it in a forested area in Ambernath. Police sources said the man, Mainuddin Ansari, had planned the murder in advance and brought the drum into his house four days earlier. The name of the deceased woman is Alimun Ansari, 35.

Alimun and Mainuddin, who have an 11-year-old son, appeared to be living together happily. However, in the last three years, it came to light that Alimun had been repeatedly complaining to her parents that Mainuddin was torturing her physically and mentally and demanding that she get money from them.

According to Titwala police officials, Alimun’s parents managed to give their son-in-law around ₹80,000. However, Mainuddin did not stop at this and threatened her parents that he would kill their daughter if they failed to give him ₹2 lakh to buy a rickshaw.

On Sunday, Alimun called her mother and told her that Mainuddin was demanding money and threatening to kill her. The parents, who were trying to arrange for the money, called her on Monday but her number was not reachable. They then contacted Mainuddin, who told them that he had killed their daughter, stuffed her body in a drum and thrown it near a forest.

“The accused came to the police station and confessed to the crime,” said an officer from the Titwala police. “He said he had fought over the money issue with his wife after their son went to school. He then strangled her and assaulted her with a sharp weapon.”

The police have recovered the body and arrested the accused under Section 302 of the IPC.

