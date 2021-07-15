TMC deputy commissioner booked for sexual harassment

Kapurbawdi police registered a case against the deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for allegedly sexual harassing a former nurse. The nurse had allegedly complained to her senior about the same earlier, but she was removed from her job after that.

The nurse, 38, had joined the hospital in Thane on a contract basis a year ago.

According to police, when the woman was working for the hospital, deputy municipal commissioner Dr Vishwnath Kelkar, who was in-charge of all activities related to Covid-19, had passed a few comments/ sexual remarks on her. Following this, she complained to her senior as well as senior officials in TMC.

She claimed she was immediately removed from the job citing inefficient documents submitted by her for the job. She then went to the Vishakha committee and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) state vice-president Chitra Wagh on Wednesday who met the TMC commissioner and police to help the woman.

A police officer said, “ A case has been registered against Kelkar under section 354 A(1) for sexual harassment of the Indian Penal Code after taking the statement of the complainant. The arrest is yet to be made.”