TMC seizes 114kg plastic, collects 48,500 in fine

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a surprise check in market areas of Thane city and took strict action against those who sell or use non-degradable plastic.

The officials seized 114kg of plastic and a total fine of ₹48,500 was recovered.

As per the Maharashtra Non-Degradable Waste (Control) Act, 2006, the Government of Maharashtra has banned non-degradable items (production, use, sale, transportation, handling and storage) made from plastic and thermocol. TMC has taken action against those selling non-perishable items like plastic and thermocol. This ban was implemented in February 2020 across the city. However, owing to the pandemic, strict implementation was not done by the civic body.

“On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment day this year, we reminded the residents about the restricted usage of plastic items. Despite this, when we conducted a check, we managed to seize 114kg of plastic,” said an officer from TMC.