To make Navi Mumbai plastic-free, NMMC seizes 17 tonnes of plastic in 2 months

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), in its bid to make the city plastic free, has seized 17 tonnes of plastic in the last two months while a total 27 tonnes were seized in two years.

NMMC officials have been conducting regular raids on vendors to check on the sale and usage of plastic bags. In the last two years, action was taken against 929 persons with ₹48.75 lakh being collected in fine.

Despite the State Government orders, plastic bags continue to be used at several places. NMMC started its drive in 2020 with 229 persons being penalized, ₹11.95 lakh collected in fines and 3,575 kg of plastic bags seized. In 2021, action was taken against 596 persons from whom 4,679 kg of plastic bags were seized and ₹27.10 lakh fine collected.

This year, in the first five months, 184 vendors were levied a fine of ₹9.80 lakh and 18,891kg plastic bags were confiscated. April witnessed the biggest drive with 9,255kg plastic bags being seized followed by May with 7,706kg bags being seized.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said, “The civic body is taking regular action against those still using plastic bags. We are also conducting awareness through various means amongst the residents on the issue.

“Our plan to make Navi Mumbai a plastic-free city can only succeed if the residents cooperate fully and refuse to make use of the plastic bags. Their participation is of utmost importance.”