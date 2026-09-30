Toll rates at Mumbai's 5 entry points to increase by 20% starting October 1 | See new rates

Starting Thursday, October 1, entering Mumbai will become costlier as toll rates at the city's five entry points will increase by 20%. The new toll rates will apply to mini buses, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and heavy motor vehicles.

Under the concession agreement, toll rates are revised every three years. (File Photo)

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Light motor vehicles, school buses and state transport buses which have been exempt from paying the levy since October 14, 2024 will remain so.

The five entry points where this charge will be collected are Vashi (Sion–Panvel Highway), two in Mulund (LBS Road and Eastern Express Highway), Airoli Bridge and Dahisar (Western Express Highway). The sixth entry point is Atal Setu, where the toll is charged separately.

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Since October 1, 2023, Mumbai Entry Points Limited, which holds the rights from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to collect tolls, was charging ₹75 for mini buses and light commercial vehicles, ₹150 for trucks and buses and ₹180 for heavy motor vehicles. The same price will be revised to ₹90, 180 and 225 respectively from October 1.

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{{^usCountry}} Toll collection at these five Mumbai entry points began in September 2002 and was extended in 2010. It was originally scheduled to continue until November 2026, but the concession has now been extended to September 17, 2029. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toll collection at these five Mumbai entry points began in September 2002 and was extended in 2010. It was originally scheduled to continue until November 2026, but the concession has now been extended to September 17, 2029. {{/usCountry}}

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The extension was decided to offset the ₹900 crore compensation owed to the contractor after tolls were waived for passenger cars and small vehicles in 2024. The decision was taken by then chief minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

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Under the concession agreement, toll rates are revised every three years. In 2010, Mumbai Entry Points Limited (MEPL), the toll collection company, made an upfront payment of ₹2,100 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for the capital expenditure incurred on the infrastructure. MEPL was given the right to collect tolls to recover this investment and other costs.

These costs include expenses related to financing, administration, operations and maintenance. The tolls are collected to recover the cost of infrastructure such as flyovers, bridges, subways and road overbridges built at the city's entry points over the past few decades.