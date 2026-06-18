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Trader loses 2.63-cr gold on Karnataka-Mumbai bus

The complainant, Vikramsingh Lakhasingh, 29, who is associated with a jewellery store in Kalbadevi, was travelling with his associate Hemraj Sutar on a private bus from Vijayapura to Mumbai with a gold consignment meant for business

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 05:32 AM IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A jewellery trader lost gold ornaments worth 2.63 crore after a bag containing the valuables was allegedly stolen during an overnight bus journey from Karnataka to Mumbai, police said.

Trader loses ₹2.63-cr gold on Karnataka-Mumbai bus
Trader loses ₹2.63-cr gold on Karnataka-Mumbai bus

The complainant, Vikramsingh Lakhasingh, 29, who is associated with a jewellery store in Kalbadevi, was travelling with his associate Hemraj Sutar on a private bus from Vijayapura to Mumbai with a gold consignment meant for business.

The theft is suspected to have taken place between the evening of Monday and the early hours of Tuesday while both men were asleep. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after the bus reached the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, police said.

The stolen consignment comprised 1,450 grams of gold jewellery valued at 1.90 crore and 551.20 grams of gold pieces worth 72.48 lakh. The items included rings, lockets, earrings, mangalsutra pendants, complete mangalsutras and other ornaments.

Kamothe police have registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for theft against unknown persons.

 
theft case
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