Traffic cop attacked with stone in Thane, 1 arrested

An on-duty traffic constable posted at Kapurbawdi traffic branch was assaulted by drunken men at Kapurbawdi, Thane (W) on Friday.

The constable had taken action in a drink-and-drive case against a bike rider. To take revenge for the same, the pillion rider returned in 15 minutes and attacked the traffic constable with a big stone. Rabodi police arrested the accused.

The injured cop has been identified as Nagnath Kande, 56, and attached to Kapurbawdi traffic chowky. The incident occurred between 6.30pm and 7pm. Due to Holi, the traffic police were taking strict action against the drink-and-drive cases and other traffic rule violations.

While Kande was also doing the same, he nabbed a bike rider, Baghirath Chavhan, 40, along with pillion rider, Anil Gupta, 38, in a drink-and-drive case at around 6.30pm. They were coming from Castle Mill. He levied a fine. The accused argued with him but later paid the fine and left the place.

Rabodi police station senior police inspector, S Shirtode, said, “The accused, Anil Gupta, was angry with the constable and returned while the constable was having tea at around 7pm, took a stone that was nearby and hit the constable on the head. Nearby officers and passers-by immediately stopped the person but the constable suffered from injuries on his head and was admitted to a hospital. We have arrested Gupta, who is a tea vendor, and was in a drunken state when he attacked.”

