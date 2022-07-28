Traffic cops are the new pothole warriors

Mumbai The deputy commissioners of police and other senior officers in the traffic control branch of the city police force are the new “pothole warriors.” These senior traffic police officers are ensuring that the potholes are filled in promptly to prevent jams on main arterial roads in the city by locating potholes and sending their pictures with the exact location to the concerned officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The four deputy commissioners of Traffic police (DCP) came together and after brainstorming, they came up with the idea to take up the initiative themselves. They then instructed the senior police inspectors of the 50 traffic chowkies across the city to start clicking photos of the potholes creating major traffic jams within their respective jurisdictions and send them to the respective BMC ward officers, requesting the civic authorities to rectify the potholes at the earliest.

“Our trigger point has always been when traffic comes to a standstill due to potholes. When monsoon season began and we had started updating traffic situation of the city on Twitter, we had many times mentioned the traffic was slow due to bad road condition due to potholes,” said RajTilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Central and Traffic HQ).

“We are the ones on the spot and know exactly what is causing the traffic jams and we are the ones who have to listen to the woes of commuters which made us think for solutions,” said Roushan. After brainstorming, the West, Central, East and South DCPs decided to come up with this special drive – to report potholes themselves to the BMC ward officers.