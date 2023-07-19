Biker without helmet manhandles traffic cop, arrested

Mumbai: A 34-year-old traffic police constable suffered injuries after a biker, who was riding triple seat and without a helmet, dashed into him at a check naka near the Eastern Freeway in Govandi. The accused – identified as Abdul Kalim Abdul Kalam Khan – manhandled the constable after he was chased and stopped.

Khan was soon overpowered and arrested. According to the police, the complainant, Mangesh Jagtap, a police constable attached to Mankhurd traffic division, along with another constable, were deployed at IOC Junction, Govandi, near the entry point for the Eastern Freeway on Monday. They were instructed to take action against bikers driving without helmets, on the wrong side, triple seat and signal jumping, police inspector Baderam Dhas of the Mankhurd traffic police station said.

“Jagtap noticed a biker coming triple seat and was riding without a helmet. The constable tried to stop the accused, but he increased the speed of the vehicle and hit the police constable when he tried to stop him. Jagtap fell and sustained an injury to his leg,” the police officer added.

Dhas said that Khan managed to flee, however, Jagtap and his colleague chased the accused on a bike for a few hundred meters and intercepted him. “Khan then manhandled Jagtap, who immediately informed a patrolling police vehicle. The vehicle arrived at the spot and took the trio to the Deonar police station, and arrested Khan.

Khan was booked under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

