Traffic police still using personal phones to take violators’ photos

Mumbai: Traffic constables in Mumbai are continuing to use their personal mobile phones to click photos of violators and send them e-challans. This is despite the issuance of 1, 476 e-challan machines, which can be used to take violators’ photos and generate challans. The state traffic chief had, in 2022, issued a circular instructing traffic personnel to avoid using their phones and warned of strict action if complaints were received.

The traffic police have received 41 complaints via email over the last one year regarding use of personal devices. According to their response to an RTI application, each of the 41 traffic police chowkies in the city have 36 e-challan machines.

Auto-rickshaw and taxi unions had written to the state government a few months ago, requesting that traffic police stop using personal devices and waive 75% accumulated fines.

“There has not been any response or discussion on this subject till now from the authorities,” said Al Quadros, general secretary of the taxi drivers’ union.

Between January 1 and November 15, the traffic police issued 49,39,878 challans amounting to ₹36,35,99,050. Out of this, penalties related to 17,96,549 challans were paid, whereas penalties worth ₹2,26,49,91,850, including from previous years, remained unpaid.

Commuters noted that even when traffic constables were off duty, they used their mobile phones to register violations and fined motorists without hearing their side.

When contacted, Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic) defended the use of personal phones to take photos of violators. He said it was not counted as indiscipline as complaints and photos received via X and other social media platforms were also registered by police.

“Although traffic constables are instructed not to use their personal phones, sometimes the load of violations is so great that the e-challan machines are insufficient,” said Padwal. He further noted that constables would once again be asked to refrain from using their phones to take photos and upload them only through e-challan machines.

