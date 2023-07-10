Man killed, three injured as container rams into ice cream vehicle

Mumbai: A 31-year-old man was killed, and three others suffered serious injuries when a container hit a car and went on to ram into a parked ice cream vehicle (a modified tempo) where the victims were eating falooda in Bhiwandi on Saturday.

According to Padgha police, the incident took place at Khadavli Naka on the Nashik Mumbai highway. The driver, who had fled the spot, has been arrested and he has told police that he lost control of the vehicle as its brake failed in the heavy rain.

The deceased has been identified as Mozzam Fayazalu Ansari while the injured are Chaitnya Kasane, 24, Nasir Ali Abu Andari, 32, and Jayesh Balaram Sapat, 25. They are all residents of Bhiwandi where they worked as labourers in a warehouse.

Sanjay Sable, senior police inspector, Padgha police station said, “The driver, identified as Suman Singh Rup Singh, 37, was arrested. During the preliminary inquiry, we learnt that due to heavy rain, the driver lost control of the container after his brake failed.

“The container was loaded with steel materials, he hit a car and then rammed into an ice cream vehicle. Singh will be produced in Bhiwandi court on Monday.”

The three injured were taken to the primary health care center of Padgha and were then referred to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital where they are being treated, said the police.

The police said that the driver of the container fled from the spot and a case has been registered against him for negligence and rash driving.

According to the police, the loaded container was from Nashin and was heading to Mumbai and was speeding. The container first hit the car from behind and dragged it a few metres. The car driver escaped uninjured.

The container then hit the parked ice cream vehicle, which turned turtle on the road. The police said that the bystanders rushed to the spot and found Mozzam’s body in a mutilated condition.

They alerted the police, who, with the help of locals, sent Mozzam’s body to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A postmortem was conducted, and the body was then handed over to family members.

“We are going through footages from CCTV cameras installed on the highway and we will forward the details of the vehicle to the RTO department after getting the vehicle registration numbers,” said a police officer from Padgha police station.

“Upon taking cognizance of the case, we lodged a case under sections 304(A) (Causing death by negligence), 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section 184, 187 of Motor Vehicle Act.” said Police sources.

