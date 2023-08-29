25-year-old dies after ramming bike into Metro Line 4 pillar

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man died after ramming his bike into a pillar of Metro Line 4, whose construction is underway, on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred between R Mall and the Vihang Hotel in the early hours of Monday when Rajput was on his Yamaha R15 bike heading to Koparkhaiarne in Navi Mumbai from Mira Road. He left the house around 4am and was travelling to his workplace. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

According to the police, the impact of the collision led to the leakage of petrol, causing the two-wheeler to burst into flames.

The victim – identified as Nilesh Rajput, a resident of Mira Road – stayed with his parents and worked in a private company. Uttam Sonawane, senior inspector, Kapurbawadi police station said, “Prima facie, Rajput was speeding and dashed into one of the pillars of Metro Line 4 and sustained head injuries. He died on the spot. Due to the strong impact, the motorcycle caught fire and got completely charred.”

“The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting a post-mortem at Thane Civil Hospital. We will record the statements of family members once they recover from the trauma,” he added

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane, said, “After receiving information about the accident and the fire, one fire engine and a pickup vehicle were rushed to the spot.”

