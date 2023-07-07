Two cousins drown in quarry filled with water in Bhiwandi

BHIWANDI: In a tragic incident, two young boys who went swimming with another friend drowned in a small quarry filled with water in Bhiwandi, Narpoli police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Anjurphata, near the Polymath English school at about 1.45 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Prabhu Ramdhani Joshi, 10, and Pankaj Vishnudas Joshi, 15, both are cousins and lived at Oswal Park in Anjurphata in Bhiwandi.

Police said the quarry was about 10 to 15 feet deep. The children may have not been able to gauge the depth of the water when they entered the water.

“The parents of the children approached the police station, and we rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade team and an ambulance. With the help of the locals, the fire brigade team fished them out from the quarry, police constable Janu Ghatal, said. The children were taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where they were declared dead before arrival.”

A primary medical report revealed that the cause of death was due to water entering their lungs, said police.

Police said that on Thursday from about 12.30 to 1 Pm, the cousins and their friend went swimming without informing their parents. Pankaj and Ganesh began screaming for help when they were drowning.

Meanwhile, another friend immediately rushed home and alerted their family members. The police registered an Accidental Death report in this matter.

