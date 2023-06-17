A staffer at the Western Railway’s (WR) workshop in Lower Parel was run over by a train after it came in the wrong direction during a shunting operation on Thursday night.

Train runs over staffer during shunting at railway workshop

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A technical issue with the points on the track could be one of the reasons for the accident, which is being investigated, sources said.

Around 11.09pm on Thursday, Kasim Shaikh, 44, who worked as a senior points man, set the points for an engine shunting three coaches to move forward out of the bogie section into the mainline of the workshop, officials said.

The points set would ideally create a new path for the engine and should have taken it onto the tracks leading it outside the bogie section. However, it is alleged the three coaches and the engine came in the reverse direction on the same rail line and dashed against Shaikh who was barely 50 meters away or so. Other staff immediately alerted the driver to stop but by then it was too late, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is shocking that such an incident occurred with our fellow colleague who was always good to everyone. What we understand is Shaikh was facing the other way when the train hit him. We have asked the administration to process his compensation as soon as possible. He would have celebrated his birthday today (June 16),” a member of the railway union, who did not wish to be named, said.

However, the WR spokesperson in their official communication blamed Shaikh for his carelessness during the shunting operation which resulted in his death.

Shaikh has been working at the workshop for more than a decade. He is survived by wife and two children.

Senior railway officials arrived at the site to take stock of the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shunting means the movement of a coach or coaches with or without an engine or of any engine or any other self-propelled vehicle, for attaching, detaching or transfer or for any other purpose. It is an umbrella term involving movements of locomotives, coaches, and wagons.