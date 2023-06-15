Mumbai: Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in moving train

A man was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday evening for sexually assaulting a woman in a moving train, police said. When the woman raised an alarm as the Masjid Bunder station approached, the man got off the train and fled. (Representative file image)

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Government Railway Police on Wednesday evening arrested a labourer on Wednesday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a moving train.

The arrest was made eight hours after the assault which happened between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder stations at 7:30am on Wednesday.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) officers, the woman who is 20-year-old and stays in Girgaon was on her way to appear for an examination at Belapur.

She boarded the ladies’ compartment of the train which was empty. As the train began moving, a man boarded the train and seeing the woman alone, he approached and sexually assaulted her, police said.

When the woman raised an alarm as the Masjid Bunder station approached, the man got off the train and fled.

The woman went to the CSMT station and registered a first information report (FIR).

“We scanned the entry points of CCTV of CSMT and Masjid bunder and found the man while exiting the Major Bunder station,” said an officer from CSMT GRP.

The police arrested the 40-year-old accused from the vicinity of Masjid Bunder at 4pm.

