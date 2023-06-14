Tripura: 45-year-old man sentenced to 20 years of jail for raping minor daughter

A 45-year-old man from Tripura’s Unakoti district was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter. The case was heard on priority and fast track basis by the special POCSO court. (Representative file image)

The incident took place in August 2020.

According to the details of the case, the man’s wife claimed that her husband used to take advantage of her absence and sexually assaulted the minor girl for several days.

On August 31, 2020, the wife lodged a complaint at Pechartal police station in Kailasahar town against her husband.

Police registered a case under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, the man was at large initially. He was arrested a week later.

In the complaint, his wife said she went to her father’s house to attend a family event leaving her 13-year-old daughter at home.

When she returned, the daughter revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her father multiple times.

The case was heard on priority and fast track basis by the special POCSO court and the verdict was given on Monday.

“The additional district and sessions Judge Unakoti District, Amrendra Kumar Singh in his final verdict on Monday, sentenced the father to 20-years of rigorous imprisonment under section-6 of POCSO Act 2012,” advocate representing the minor girl and her mother said.