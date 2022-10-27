Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Train services briefly disrupted on Ambernath-Badlapur line due to technical snag

Train services briefly disrupted on Ambernath-Badlapur line due to technical snag

mumbai news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 01:27 PM IST

Due to technical problems in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambernath and Badlapur on down line, local services on Ambernath-Karjat section were delayed

Passengers travel on the footboards of a suburban local train in Mumbai. (Kunal Patil/ HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Local train commuters who resumed work after a long Diwali break on Thursday found it difficult to kickstart their office runs as train services between Ambernath and Badlapur were delayed for over an hour during the rush hour. The railways cited technical glitch to be the reason for the delay since 7.30 am.

“Due to technical problems in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambernath and Badlapur on down line, local services on Ambernath-Karjat section were delayed,” railway officials informed.

The services resumed at 7.50 am, they added.

“Commuters from the central line suffer a lot even if one train faces technical issues. Already we have few train services and by cancelling or delaying the services, the crowd unnecessary increases and the frustration is at another level,” Ravi Ghangurde, one of the commuter from Ambernath, said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP