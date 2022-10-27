Train services briefly disrupted on Ambernath-Badlapur line due to technical snag

Local train commuters who resumed work after a long Diwali break on Thursday found it difficult to kickstart their office runs as train services between Ambernath and Badlapur were delayed for over an hour during the rush hour. The railways cited technical glitch to be the reason for the delay since 7.30 am.

“Due to technical problems in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambernath and Badlapur on down line, local services on Ambernath-Karjat section were delayed,” railway officials informed.

The services resumed at 7.50 am, they added.

“Commuters from the central line suffer a lot even if one train faces technical issues. Already we have few train services and by cancelling or delaying the services, the crowd unnecessary increases and the frustration is at another level,” Ravi Ghangurde, one of the commuter from Ambernath, said.