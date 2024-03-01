Transit-oriented development proposed along Metro 3 route

MUMBAI: The state government’s urban development department (UDD) has proposed an amendment to the Development Plan (DP) to accommodate transit-oriented development (TOD) along the underground Metro 3 route, which is being constructed by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL). By virtue of the change, builders will get additional FSI as they develop their projects within 500 metres of the metro line and connect them with vestibules. HT Image

This has been done to reduce traffic congestion on the road, as citizens living in these newly developed residences or working in the office spaces can access respective metro stations underground through the vestibules.

Metro 3 will connect Seepz with Cuffe Parade, and plans are on to stretch the line to Navy Nagar.

The TOD zone will be delineated by the municipal commissioner over the next two months. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and MMRCL will offer resources and technical assistance required by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for survey of the site and plan the way forward, said an officer from UDD.

Vilas Nagalkar, member of Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association India (PEATA) said this was proposed in the draft DP of 2015 in much better manner, covering all transit modes. “Unfortunately, the whole DP was scrapped due to unwarranted objection for a few provisions in that DP. This is a welcome move by the government,” said Nagalkar.

Manoj Daisaria, past president of PEATA said, “TOD is an innovative scheme. It will allow more development near metro stations, benefiting commuters. Also, this regulation will be beneficial to large properties admeasuring over 10,000 sq metres.”