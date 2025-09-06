Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Transport department to crack down on unregistered low-speed e-bikes

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 06:52 am IST

Mumbai's transport department plans to target illegal low-speed electric bikes, primarily used by gig workers, citing safety concerns and lack of registration.

MUMBAI: The state transport department is preparing to launch action against low-speed electric bikes that run at a maximum speed of 25 kmph, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday.

Transport department to crack down on unregistered low-speed e-bikes
Transport department to crack down on unregistered low-speed e-bikes

Calling such vehicles “illegal”, Sarnaik said this would be the first time his department will officially target these small e-bikes, which are widely used by gig workers, especially delivery personnel. “Small e-bikes are illegal. We understand that they are heavily used by gig workers, but they do not have permission to ply,” he said.

Asked if delivery companies would also be held accountable, Sarnaik clarified that action can only be taken against individual riders using these battery-operated bikes, which are not required to be registered with regional transport offices (RTOs).

RTO officials admitted that the growing presence of such e-bikes has been a concern. “They are often driven recklessly and pose risks to both traffic and pedestrians. While no formal orders have reached us yet, in the past we have acted against riders who tampered with the speed lock of their vehicles,” said an RTO officer.

Tampering allows the vehicles to cross the 25 kmph cap set for non-registered e-bikes, effectively making them illegal. Such offences can attract fines, and in some cases, the vehicle may be impounded. In earlier drives, RTOs have also acted against manufacturers and dealers for selling illegally modified e-bikes or failing to obtain mandatory certifications.

The 25 kmph limit exists to ensure public safety, as higher speeds would require stronger parts than those typically fitted on these bicycle-like vehicles.

Despite the restrictions, thousands of such e-bikes continue to ply across the city, particularly in areas near railway stations and busy markets, where gig workers can be seen swapping battery packs at charging centres.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Transport department to crack down on unregistered low-speed e-bikes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On