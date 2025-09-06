MUMBAI: The state transport department is preparing to launch action against low-speed electric bikes that run at a maximum speed of 25 kmph, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday. Transport department to crack down on unregistered low-speed e-bikes

Calling such vehicles “illegal”, Sarnaik said this would be the first time his department will officially target these small e-bikes, which are widely used by gig workers, especially delivery personnel. “Small e-bikes are illegal. We understand that they are heavily used by gig workers, but they do not have permission to ply,” he said.

Asked if delivery companies would also be held accountable, Sarnaik clarified that action can only be taken against individual riders using these battery-operated bikes, which are not required to be registered with regional transport offices (RTOs).

RTO officials admitted that the growing presence of such e-bikes has been a concern. “They are often driven recklessly and pose risks to both traffic and pedestrians. While no formal orders have reached us yet, in the past we have acted against riders who tampered with the speed lock of their vehicles,” said an RTO officer.

Tampering allows the vehicles to cross the 25 kmph cap set for non-registered e-bikes, effectively making them illegal. Such offences can attract fines, and in some cases, the vehicle may be impounded. In earlier drives, RTOs have also acted against manufacturers and dealers for selling illegally modified e-bikes or failing to obtain mandatory certifications.

The 25 kmph limit exists to ensure public safety, as higher speeds would require stronger parts than those typically fitted on these bicycle-like vehicles.

Despite the restrictions, thousands of such e-bikes continue to ply across the city, particularly in areas near railway stations and busy markets, where gig workers can be seen swapping battery packs at charging centres.