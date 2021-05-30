Transporters threaten strike over fuel prices

In a bid to opposes the steep fuel price hike over the past one year, the transporters’ body has threatened to stage a protest by halting operations, if the price hike does not stop.

The transporters said that with an increase in diesel prices, the prices of operational cost of transportation of products, including essential commodities, have also hiked more than 30% in the last one year.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a body of transporters pan India has stated that apart from the fuel prices; toll, insurance, taxes, maintenance cost, on-road expenses, salaries of employees-drivers have impacted small and medium scale transporters a lot.

“If the fuel prices go on increasing in this manner, there will be no option left before us but to go on strike. The government is just not ready to listen to us. We have requested them multiple times. We have decided internally if this continues then our transporters will park their vehicles and protest.” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, AIMTC.

Singh also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the drivers for the first time but did not announce any relief or social security for them.

“PM spoke to drivers for the first time sans announcement of any relief or social security for them. Drivers were not recognised as Covid frontline warriors. These Covid warriors who transported essentials commodities, medicines and oxygen by risking their lives still await incentives and social security from the government.” he added.

The hike in diesel price by around 39%, from ₹66.21 a litre on May 29 last year to ₹92.17 on May 29 this year, has majorly impacted transportation, the bodies of transporters said. The petrol price has crossed ₹100-mark in Mumbai, while the diesel is sold at over ₹92 a litre.

Meanwhile, fuel price on Sunday remained stable in the city. One litre of petrol was available at ₹100.19, while one litre of diesel was priced at ₹92.17.