Travel by first class compartment on Mumbai locals likely to get cheaper

In what can be called as a move targeted to increase the footfall in first class compartments of local trains, the Indian Railways is expected to reduce the fares of single and return journey tickets of first class coaches.

The reduced fares are expected to be approved by the Union railway ministry by the end of December or early January. However, the fare structure of season railway passes will not be changed.

The reduction in the fares has a political angle to it. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is eyeing to wrest power in the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by winning the civic elections that are scheduled early next year, has been believably pushing for the revised fares. Recently, the party had organised a major event at Mumbai Central station during a function chaired by Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve. Many key leaders, including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had attended the function.

The fares of the first class compartment will be at par with those of the Metro trains finalised by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). However, the fares will be lower than those of the single journey fares of air-conditioned (AC) local trains.

“We have proposed a reduction in the fares of AC local trains along with revising the prices of single journey tickets of first class compartments. The fare structure and the planning for its implementation are being worked out in the railway ministry and a decision is expected by December or January,” said a senior Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) official.

In October, MRVC had proposed the restructuring of fares and reducing them in a bid to gain passengers.

Passenger associations have welcomed the fare revision and stated that the reduction in ticket prices would be a bonanza for passengers.

“Not many passengers travel by first class compartments. The fare reduction will increase the number of passengers travelling by the compartment. However, the season pass holders of the first class compartment could be impacted, during the peak hours. We expect the decision to be taken before BMC election that is slated to be held in January-February next year,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

