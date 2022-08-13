Travelling to Pune or Goa? Take alternate route via Uran Phata, say Navi Traffic Police
The residents travelling to Pune or Goa will have to take an alternate route that passes via Uran Phata instead of the usual Mumbai–Pune Expressway, as per the directives of the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police.
Foreseeing the exodus of traffic owing to extended holidays, Navi Mumbai police traffic division has sought residents to use the alternate route as major road work is going on in Kamothe.
Motorists travelling to Pune as well as Goa are therefore asked to plan their travel by going through the alternate route via Uran Phata – Killa Junction – Gavan Phata – Palspe.
The circular by the traffic department was issued to avert the traffic congestion and also the serpentine queues at the respective toll booths on both the corridors.
“The potholes and the rains on the Belapur – Kharghar stretch were causing the traffic to slow down. Likewise, at the Purusharth Petrol Pump, Kamothe, there is bridge repair work undertaken by the Public Works department, adding to the traffic congestion as these are the routes taken to head to Pune or Goa. For the travellers to not get stuck in extended traffic jams, the department is informed about the alternate route to be taken to reach either of the two destinations,” said an official from the traffic department.
Motorists rued waiting hours on their way towards Mumbai - Pune Highway. Live updates were shared by motorists stuck en-route to Lonavala and Goa, stating serpentine queues at toll nakas only making the delay worse.
“We had earlier planned to go to Lonavala. However, after reading the updates shared by motorists stuck on the highway for hours and even at various toll booths, we cancelled the plan. It’s chaotic,” said Snigdha Verma, a resident of Nerul.
